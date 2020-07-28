Prosecutor supervising the Kuciak murder case will serve in the EU prosecutor's office

The EU Public Prosecutor’s Office to launch in late 2020.

Slovak prosecutor Juraj Novocký has become one of 22 European prosecutors appointed by the Council of the European Union to complete the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

The Luxembourg-based Office is said to start supervising investigations and prosecutions later this year. It will be headed by Laura Codruţa Kövesi, who visited Slovakia in early 2020.

Novocký’s best of three candidates

Slovakia put forward three candidates for the post in the College of the EU Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) last year. Apart from Novocký, who has been serving as the prosecutor at the Special Prosecutor’s Office since 2008, it recommended Marek Sivák from the Special Prosecutor’s Office and Miroslav Tíža from the General Prosecutor’s Office for the post.

28. Jul 2020 at 17:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff