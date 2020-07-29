Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

COVID-19 shot should be free, state not buying it for all its inhabitants yet

Slovakia has 5.4 million inhabitants, will pre-order 3 million vaccines.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The COVID-19 vaccines that Slovakia is planning to purchase should be administered free of charge to people. It is still not clear if the vaccines will be paid from health insurance or from EU funds.

It is still a point of discussions, said the president of the Slovak Society of Infectologists, Pavol Jarčuška, who also took part at the session of the government's pandemic commission. He should also lead the emerging group of experts at the Health Ministry that will be assigned to procure the vaccine.

"The price per dose should not be high, maybe thrice as high as the flu vaccine," Jarčuška said. That means the price would be around €20 to €30.

For the moment, Slovakia plans to order 3 million vaccines. That would not be enough for a population of 5.4 million.

People in social care homes, doctors, nurses, or rescuers, should have precedence in getting the COVID-19 shot. That means around 134,000 doses. Other groups who might have precedence include fire forces, police, and the armed forces.

29. Jul 2020 at 12:28  | Daniela Hajčáková

