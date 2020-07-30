Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market similarly to 2009 crisis

Slovak labour market mimics development abroad.

Illustratory stock photoIllustratory stock photo (Source: TASR)

Read and see in this article:

-Which jobs have been the least affected by the coronavirus crisis

-Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Slovak labour market compared to abroad

-Graphs showing impact of the pandemic on the labour market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Slovak labour market comparable to last economic crisis in 2009. The most affected groups of workers are those working low-end jobs, while development in Slovakia has not differed from that abroad.

“People with lower qualifications and lower wages are have more employment in occupations that cannot be performed from home and so were more at risk of losing their jobs,” Daniel Dujava and Vladimír Peciar, analysts of the think tank Institute for Financial Policy (IFP) running under the Finance Ministry, wrote in their study Labour Market during Quarantine, published on July 22.

Related articleMore job offers with home office, gender gap remains wide. How labour market has been developing Read more 

The economic crisis instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic has steepened unemployment in Slovakia more than the economic crisis in 2009. While the number of jobless people in June 2009 surged by 36 percent compared with January 2009, this year this figure increased by as much as 47 percent.

“This development suggests that a sudden halt of economic activity caused by the economic lockdown may have comparable effects on the labour market like the crisis that hit Slovakia 11 years ago,” the analysis read.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

30. Jul 2020 at 11:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Coming from a risky country? You can now register online

These people still need to stay in home isolation and undergo testing.

Slovak holidaymakers walk towards a Ryanair plane July 4 at M. R. Štefánik Airport in Bratislava.

How to hunt for a high-level job

The higher the level candidates have reached, the more difficult it is to change jobs and to find something locally appealing as the Slovak market lacks headquarter level jobs.

News digest: 17-year-long embezzlement case wraps up, U.S. Steel trade unions on strike alert

The overview of news from Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Peter Filip, the lawyer of Jozef Majský, sentenced for the embezzlement of non-banking companies, at the Supreme Court on July 29, 2020.

COVID-19 shot should be free, state not buying it for all its inhabitants yet

Slovakia has 5.4 million inhabitants, will pre-order 3 million vaccines.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)