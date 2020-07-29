Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

EU funds should be used for the establishment of courts

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková has introduced several ways Slovakia can use the money allocated to fight the coronavirus.

Justice Minister Mária KolíkováJustice Minister Mária Kolíková (Source: SITA)

The money from the EU package allocated to fight the coronavirus should also be used to establish new courts and offices, according to Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí).

“The Strengthening of Rule of Law Capacities” project aims to use the funds to pay for some reform steps aiming to clean up the judiciary, the TASR newswire reported.

This includes the establishment of the Supreme Administration Court, city courts in Bratislava and Košice, and the offices to administer the seized property or property disclosures.

The Supreme Administration Court should deal with the administrative legal proceedings and should be responsible for disciplinary proceedings against judges and prosecutors. It should be situated in Bratislava and should start working next year.

The new office for administering seized property is expected to run under the Justice Ministry. New institutes within the penal proceeding would be established as well.

This includes an alternative method for seizing real estate, which has not been possible yet. A new office should also secure that the property will be seized before the perpetrator is sentenced so that they will not be able to transfer it to someone else.

29. Jul 2020 at 17:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

