Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

From a little grey mouse to a Vienna prima ballerina: Nina Poláková

The Slovak ballet dancer says that it was difficult to build a name among dancers from renowned ballet schools at first.

30. Jul 2020 at 11:41 Anna Horváth

Slovak dancer Nina Poláková became a Vienna State Opera prima ballerina in 2011. (Source: Wiener Staatsballett/Ashley Taylor)

Slovak dancer Nina Poláková (34) started to work as a soloist in the Ballet of the Slovak National Theatre (SND) during her studies. Since then, she has worked her way up to the role of prima ballerina in the Vienna State Ballet.

Winning the Philip Morris Prize in 2003 for the best female dancer in Slovakia, at the age of 18, she became the youngest recipient of the award for her portrayal of Nikie in La Bayadere and for her two roles in Swan Lake.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the SND, she was appointed ambassador for the Slovak theatre. After years on stage, Poláková claims that the stage fright has not left her, but she lives a real-life fairytale in which she is the main character.

