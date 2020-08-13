Tip for trip: Pokutská Valley has stone bridge from 1926

A unique bridge and waterfall are hidden in an unknown place in Slovakia – Pokutská Valley, in the central Pohronie region. Read more about other interesting places in Slovakia with our Slovakia Travel Guide.
When tourists decide to explore the beautiful valley, they should start in the village of Hrabičov, near Žarnovica in central Slovakia, where the valley begins.
Bridge from 1926
The route runs near the Blanc Ranch and Kollárová chalet, continuing with a forest road. There is a bridge on the way, Pokutský Bridge, built in 1926.
The two-arch stone bridge used to be part of a defunct forest railway passing through all of Kľakovská Valley.
Waterfall too
The road leads further via Pavlova lúčka to Partizánska chalet under Vtáčnik, also known as Škurátka.
“In the end, it is possible to make a small circuit to Pokutský Waterfall, which is the most beautiful in springtime,” said Žofia Buganová from the Regional Organisation of Tourism Gron, as quoted by the TASR newswire.
The route is about 14 kilometres long, she said. The terrain is slightly difficult, the ascent of the road steeper only close to the chalet.
13. Aug 2020 at 11:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff