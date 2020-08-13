Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tip for trip: Pokutská Valley has stone bridge from 1926

Waterfall on the way too.

(Source: TASR)

A unique bridge and waterfall are hidden in an unknown place in Slovakia – Pokutská Valley, in the central Pohronie region. Read more about other interesting places in Slovakia with our Slovakia Travel Guide.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. (Source: )

When tourists decide to explore the beautiful valley, they should start in the village of Hrabičov, near Žarnovica in central Slovakia, where the valley begins.

Bridge from 1926

The route runs near the Blanc Ranch and Kollárová chalet, continuing with a forest road. There is a bridge on the way, Pokutský Bridge, built in 1926.

The two-arch stone bridge used to be part of a defunct forest railway passing through all of Kľakovská Valley.

Waterfall too

Do not miss nearby castle:Lookout tower at Revište castle will be accessible to the public Read more 

The road leads further via Pavlova lúčka to Partizánska chalet under Vtáčnik, also known as Škurátka.

“In the end, it is possible to make a small circuit to Pokutský Waterfall, which is the most beautiful in springtime,” said Žofia Buganová from the Regional Organisation of Tourism Gron, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The route is about 14 kilometres long, she said. The terrain is slightly difficult, the ascent of the road steeper only close to the chalet.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Špania dolina (Central Slovakia) Špania dolina (Central Slovakia) (Source: Dušan Beňo)

13. Aug 2020 at 11:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Foreigners in Slovakia: most come from Ukraine and have temporary residence

Check out recent statistics about foreigners living in Slovakia.

In front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava

Foreign students are coming. Tests and isolation planned for those from risky countries

Academic year to start at Slovakia's universities in September. Universities are ready to be flexible and make changes if the coronavirus situation requires it.

Illustrative stock photo

News digest: New coronavirus outbreak in southern Slovakia

The overview of news from Slovakia on August 12, 2020.

PM Igor Matovič (r) and chief hygienist Ján Mikas (l) before August 12 cabinet session.

MFA continues inspecting the process of issuing visas after the scandal at a consulate in Russia

A non-constructive and regrettable step, the Russian Embassy commented.

Ivan Korčok (Foreign Affairs Minister) and PM Igor Matovič
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)