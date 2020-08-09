Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Man from Fiľakovo finds the biggest Slovak sapphire in basalt

Hajáčka quarry is a discovery site of European significance.

Štefan Farsang (left) and Ladislav Oravec (right)Štefan Farsang (left) and Ladislav Oravec (right) (Source: Marcela Ballová)

Mining in Slovakia went silent years ago, but the small hammers of mineralogists from various corners of Slovakia or beyond the borders keep striking.

The quarry near Hajnáčka and Gemerský Jablonec was a lucky place for Ladislav Oravec from nearby Fiľakovo, regional daily My Novohrad reported.

Four years ago, he was happy about the discovery of the biggest sapphire in basalt in Slovakia. He called a blue gemstone of 1.43 centimetres King but he did not conceal his ambitions of locating an even bigger gem. “That will be an Emperor,” Oravec joked.

Unique finding

He had to be patient, but success eventually came. On Sunday, June 26, he was on the way to the quarry. This time, with Štefan Farsang, postgrad of Cambridge University and a native of Rimavská Sobota.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Aug 2020 at 9:30  | Marcela Ballová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

When we knelt in honour of Floyd, something inside me broke

Tyrone Chambers, an American opera singer based in Germany, shares what it feels like to be an American living in Europe, watching the BLM movement from across the ocean.

Black Lives Matter protest in Germany

Vietnamese cuisine in Martin, Vienna tram on a stamp

Check out our tips for trips and some good weekend reads.

The third reconstruction stage of Bratislava Castle leads to a rare archaeological discovery on Aug 6, 2020.

Coronavirus in Slovakia: July saw 12 outbreaks in the country

Statistics from the public health offices show young people were the biggest group among the infected.

Illustrative stock photo

All eyes are on Matovič. He is facing a major task

Slovakia needs to make big decisions. Can it become the European tiger again?

PM Igor Matovič in Brussels.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)