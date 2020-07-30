Regional energy distributors close the biggest energy deal since 2015

The state will earn €35 million for not exercising its preemptive right to acquire VSE Holding shares.

Semi-state regional energy monopolies ZSE and VSE are to have a single owner.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) announced that he would not prevent the companies from joining, meaning the state will not exercise its preemptive right to acquire VSE Holding shares. The state should receive €35 million for this.

This is the biggest deal in the energy sector since 2015 when the Italian ENEL agreed with the Czech-Slovak group EPH upon the sale of the dominant electricity producer Slovenské Elektrárne, the Denník N noted.

“We tried to negotiate a positive outcome and what we have achieved is not a small thing,” said Sulík after Slovakia and the German energy company E.ON signed a memorandum of understanding, as cited by the SITA newswire.

Apart from the €35 million, the state has obtained the chance to acquire the strategic gas-steam power plant in the western-Slovak village of Malženice from ZSE.

30. Jul 2020 at 17:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff