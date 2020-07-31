President vetoes the much-expected amendment to the law on prosecution

Along with two more bills, this is the first time the president has declined to sign legislation from the new parliament.

President Zuzana Čaputová has vetoed three bills, she announced during a press briefing on Friday. It is the first time she has returned laws to the new parliament.

The president is returning the much-expected amendment to the law on prosecution which also changes rules for the election of the general prosecutor, the law on the commissioner for children and the commissioner for people with disabilities, and the amendment to the law on electronic communications.

It is not clear if the parliament will convene over the law on prosecution earlier than the planned September session. Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) said in his reaction that he was probably going to convene a special session to deal with the law on prosecution on September 1.

"The election of the general prosecutor will thus be possible in October," Kollár said as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The term of the outgoing General Prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár officially ended on July 17, he is resigning as of August 10. The top prosecution post will in the interim time be held by his first deputy, Viera Kováčiková.

President questions reasons to dismiss top prosecutors

Regarding the law on prosecution, the president believes the the ability to dismiss the general prosecutor if he or she does not carry out their function properly and honestly is unconstitutional.

31. Jul 2020 at 17:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff