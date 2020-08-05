How about reforming the way we run elections?

More information could be a good thing for democracy.

Populists continue to demonstrate the damage they can do when they actually gain power. In places like Poland and Hungary, populists have crippled democratic institutions to tilt the political system to their advantage. In the United States, amid horrible poll numbers, Donald Trump is hoping to delay this year’s election (something that will not happen).

Such threats to the integrity of democracy are sufficiently worrying that thinkers are moving past the idea of strengthening democratic institutions (that's not enough anymore) and beginning to consider ways to change and improve them. Some of the most interesting ideas consider reforming the way we run elections.

5. Aug 2020 at 7:34 | Benjamin Cunningham