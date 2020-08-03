Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Online summer Slovak language school kicks off

80 people from 22 countries have enrolled.

Comenius University in BratislavaComenius University in Bratislava (Source: TASR)

The traditional summer school where participants study the Slovak language and culture started on Monday, August 3. Unlike previous years, it is being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by the Studia Academica Slovaca centre for Slovak as a foreign language, running under Comenius University in Bratislava, the 56th year of the summer school of Slovak language and culture will be held between August 3 and 14, 2020.

As many as 80 people from 22 countries have enrolled. Based on the results of online tests, they will be divided into beginners, pre-intermediate, intermediate and advanced groups.

Apart from language studies, the participants will also learn more about the culture.

At the same time, Studia Academica Slovaca organises an online course for Slovak language teachers active at schools abroad, held between August 17 and 21, 2020, and a seminar for Slovak language and culture lectors teaching at foreign universities, held between August 18 and 19, which will take place in person

3. Aug 2020 at 11:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Education

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Spy story spices up summer in Slovakia

High government official resigns but leaves too many questions unanswered.

Lukáš Kyselica's hearing at the defence and security committee took only ten minutes, he did not tell the MPs anything.

Daughter of Italian entrepreneur: I do not believe he committed suicide

Questions surround the death of the publisher of Buongiorno Slovacchia. He allegedly received threats before he died.

Loris Colusso

The simplification of taxes in Slovakia is an imperative

The coronavirus crisis has hit all economic sectors, including tax, audit and consultancy

Tax returns, illustrative stock photo

President vetoes the much-expected amendment to the law on prosecution

Along with two more bills, this is the first time the president has declined to sign legislation from the new parliament.

President Zuzana Caputova
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)