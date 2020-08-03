Online summer Slovak language school kicks off

80 people from 22 countries have enrolled.

The traditional summer school where participants study the Slovak language and culture started on Monday, August 3. Unlike previous years, it is being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by the Studia Academica Slovaca centre for Slovak as a foreign language, running under Comenius University in Bratislava, the 56th year of the summer school of Slovak language and culture will be held between August 3 and 14, 2020.

As many as 80 people from 22 countries have enrolled. Based on the results of online tests, they will be divided into beginners, pre-intermediate, intermediate and advanced groups.

Apart from language studies, the participants will also learn more about the culture.

At the same time, Studia Academica Slovaca organises an online course for Slovak language teachers active at schools abroad, held between August 17 and 21, 2020, and a seminar for Slovak language and culture lectors teaching at foreign universities, held between August 18 and 19, which will take place in person

3. Aug 2020 at 11:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff