Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

A special stamp celebrates 125 years of public transport in Bratislava

The first electric wagon left the depot in late August, 1895.

A special stamp was printed to mark the 125th anniversary of public transport in Bratislava.A special stamp was printed to mark the 125th anniversary of public transport in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of Slovenská Pošta)

Bratislava’s public transport celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. To remember this event, the main postal services administrator in Slovakia, Slovenská Pošta, issued a special stamp on July 31. Its nominal value is €1.55.

The main motif of the 44.1x26.5 mm stamp is the historical Vienna tram GANZ Eg 6, which ran between Bratislava and Vienna in the years 1914-1945. It is printed on a sheet with 50 pieces.

Together with a stamp, an envelope with an FDC stamp and a domicile of the city of Bratislava will be issued. The motif of the FDC stamp is an allegory to the traffic situation in the city around 1914.

A special envelope issued to mark 125 years since launching public transport in Bratislava. A special envelope issued to mark 125 years since launching public transport in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of Slovenská Pošta)

Vienna tram was specific

The very first electric motor wagon left the depot on today’s Pribinova Street on August 27, 1895. The service was not public, and the representatives of the city and other companies travelled from Štúrova Street through SNP Square, Hurbanovo Square and Hodžovo Square to the stop on Štefánikova Street.

On the way back, the “tram” drove through Jesenského Street and Hviezdoslavovo Square to then Vitézova Street, where the SNP Bridge currently stands.

The public was allowed to use the “tram” on the same day, with more than 2,000 people opting to try the ride, Matej Benčík of the Dopravná Nostalgia civic association wrote.

The “tram” appeared in front of today’s Main Station later that year, in October 1895.

At the time, the Bratislava city electric railway had only 30 employees.

The Bratislava public transport was specific for its “Viena tram”, a legendary project of an intercity tram that reminded of a railway, Benčík noted. It connected Vienna and Bratislava, and was a part of the existing city electric railway.

3. Aug 2020 at 11:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Daughter of Italian entrepreneur: I do not believe he committed suicide

Questions surround the death of the publisher of Buongiorno Slovacchia. He allegedly received threats before he died.

Loris Colusso

The simplification of taxes in Slovakia is an imperative

The coronavirus crisis has hit all economic sectors, including tax, audit and consultancy

Tax returns, illustrative stock photo

President vetoes the much-expected amendment to the law on prosecution

Along with two more bills, this is the first time the president has declined to sign legislation from the new parliament.

President Zuzana Caputova

Regional energy distributors close the biggest energy deal since 2015

The state will earn €35 million for not exercising its preemptive right to acquire VSE Holding shares.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík explaining the deal.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)