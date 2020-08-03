Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Spy story spices up summer in Slovakia

High government official resigns but leaves too many questions unanswered.

Lukáš Kyselica's hearing at the defence and security committee took only ten minutes, he did not tell the MPs anything. Lukáš Kyselica's hearing at the defence and security committee took only ten minutes, he did not tell the MPs anything. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

This is the limited summer format of our news overview.

Deputy interior minister steps down after a spy exposé. Presidential veto returns the law on prosecution to parliament. Verdict on the murder of journalist case expected on Wednesday.

Spy story lands former agent back in parliament

3. Aug 2020 at 12:03  | Michaela Terenzani

