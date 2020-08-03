Spy story spices up summer in Slovakia

High government official resigns but leaves too many questions unanswered.

Lukáš Kyselica's hearing at the defence and security committee took only ten minutes, he did not tell the MPs anything. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Deputy interior minister steps down after a spy exposé. Presidential veto returns the law on prosecution to parliament. Verdict on the murder of journalist case expected on Wednesday.

Spy story lands former agent back in parliament

3. Aug 2020 at 12:03 | Michaela Terenzani