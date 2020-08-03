Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak economy may rise slightly in the third quarter

The Council for Budget Responsibility has offered revised economic predictions in its July prognosis.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Pixabay)

Slovakia’s economy is accelerating again. After hitting bottom in April, when it fell 20 percent year-on-year, it already halved its loss in June.

The development is even better than in other developed economies whose condition is improving only moderately.

Related articleToo early for rose-coloured glasses. Why Slovakia's industry dropped the most in Europe Read more 

“We expect that despite the accelerating economy, the domestic capacities in industry and services will not be fully used during the whole year,” the Council for Budget Responsibility (RRZ) stated in its short-term economic prognosis from July 2020.

At the same time, although the sentiment indicators abroad indicate certain acceleration of demand, the recovery is uncertain due to the worsening epidemiological situation across the globe.

Better 2Q GDP forecast

RRZ improved its prognosis for the economic drop in the second quarter of the year. While in June, the gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to fall 13.7 percent quarter-on-quarter and 17.3 percent y-o-y, it now forecasts that the economy will fall by only 11 percent q-o-q and 14.8 percent y-o-y.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

3. Aug 2020 at 16:46  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Questions surround Italian’s death, new coronavirus hotspot revealed

Check out the overview of news from Monday, August 3, 2020.

Testing of seniors started in Bratislava Ružinov.

Spy story spices up summer in Slovakia

High government official resigns but leaves too many questions unanswered.

Lukáš Kyselica's hearing at the defence and security committee took only ten minutes, he did not tell the MPs anything.

Daughter of Italian entrepreneur: I do not believe he committed suicide

Questions surround the death of the publisher of Buongiorno Slovacchia. He allegedly received threats before he died.

Loris Colusso

The simplification of taxes in Slovakia is an imperative

The coronavirus crisis has hit all economic sectors, including tax, audit and consultancy

Tax returns, illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)