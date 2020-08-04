Ryanair launched flights between Prague and Košice

The flight takes about an hour and 20 minutes.

Airline Ryanair opened a new connection between Košice and Prague. It is the second line operated by Ryanair from Košice, the first is Košice – London Stansted, which is not currently under operation.

“Despite the very hard time and the biggest crisis of the aerial industry in history, we welcome a new transport operator for the Košice-Prague line today,” said director of Košice airport Michael Tmej, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

“We know that thousands of people use this route monthly and it is great that they may finally change from cars, buses and trains to Boeing, which will take them to Prague in an hour,” he added for SITA.

Mondays and Fridays

The flight connection will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. It departs from Prague at 12:35 and arrives in Košice at 13:55. Departure from Košice is planned at 14:20 while the arrival in Prague is scheduled for 15:35. Customers will travel in Boeing 737-800 with a capacity of 189 seats.

The Košice self-governing region also welcomed the new connection. “Czech tourists belong in the long term among those who come to our region in the biggest numbers, compared to other regions,” said the head of Košice Region Rastislav Trnka, as quoted by SITA.

During last year’s summer season, there was a 16-percent increase of such tourists; almost 40,000 Czechs stayed in Košice Region overnight during the summer months.

4. Aug 2020 at 11:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff