Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia may bid farewell to 1-cent and 2-cent coins

Finance Ministry has an amendment ready.

(Source: TASR/AP)

Almost 90 percent of Slovaks are bothered by coins with a value of 1 cent and 2 cents.

Coins with the smallest value are a burden for people, entrepreneurs and the central bank.

The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) showed the results of the Eurobarometer poll back in June. The poll said that 74 percent of people in Slovakia would cancel the smallest coins. The coins are often lost in circulation and not returned to the central bank, the Index daily reported.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Aug 2020 at 11:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Questions surround Italian’s death, new coronavirus hotspot revealed

Check out the overview of news from Monday, August 3, 2020.

Testing of seniors started in Bratislava Ružinov.

A bistro owner taught people in a northern-Slovak town to eat real Vietnamese food

Foreigners first to discover the place, only then did locals start loving it.

It is quintessential for Slovakia to boost its human capital

How the EU recovery fund can be used to bolster talent in the country.

Younger generations are trying to shape the labour market, but not all employers are willing to respect their demands.

Daughter of Italian entrepreneur: I do not believe he committed suicide

Questions surround the death of the publisher of Buongiorno Slovacchia. He allegedly received threats before he died.

Loris Colusso
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)