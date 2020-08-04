Slovakia may bid farewell to 1-cent and 2-cent coins

Finance Ministry has an amendment ready.

Almost 90 percent of Slovaks are bothered by coins with a value of 1 cent and 2 cents.

Coins with the smallest value are a burden for people, entrepreneurs and the central bank.

The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) showed the results of the Eurobarometer poll back in June. The poll said that 74 percent of people in Slovakia would cancel the smallest coins. The coins are often lost in circulation and not returned to the central bank, the Index daily reported.

4. Aug 2020 at 11:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff