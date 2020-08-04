News digest: Verdict in the Kuciak murder trial postponed

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Historical verdict postponed

Although the Specialised Criminal Court was expected to deliver a verdict in the case of the murder of investigative reporter Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová on August 5, the court session was postponed to September 3.

Senate chair Ružena Sabová explained that they need to continue discussing the ruling.

The prosecutor has proposed a 25-year prison sentence for the three defendants: Marian Kočner, who is said to order Kuciak’s murder during which Kušnírová was also killed; Alena Zsuzsová, who mediated the murder; and Tomáš Szabó, who is charged with committing the murder.

The Slovak Spectator has put together the highlights from the court session.

State wants to run toll system

With the current toll agreement with SkyToll nearing its end, the Transport Ministry has revealed its plans to run the system.

Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina) wants to purchase the main part of the toll system and operate it on its own, claiming it should be cheaper and more effective.

Although it plans to launch a tender to find a new supplier in autumn, it is certain tht it will fail to choose a bidder before the contract with SkyToll expires in 2022.

The best architecture revealed

The jury has named the finalists of the CE ZA AR 2020 architecture prize.

Altogether 110 works were entered in the 19th year of the award. 21 made it to the short-list and will now compete for the prestigious prize in six categories.

In other news:

Jozef Majský, sentenced to nine years for embezzling non-banking companies, was arrested in Prague hospital on August 4 in the afternoon, the Slovak police wrote on Facebook. The Czech authorities will now decide on the next steps.

The last coronavirus hotspot in Spišské Podhradie (Prešov Region) has vanished, with Mayor Michal Kapusta saying the last infected person has been cured . A town under Spiš Castle managed to handle the third wave of the novel coronavirus . Read more about recent coronavirus statistics here.

(Prešov Region) has vanished, with Mayor Michal Kapusta saying . A town under Spiš Castle managed to handle the . Read more about recent coronavirus statistics here. The employees of two companies in the Považie region have been placed in home isolation. Six employees of a company in Stará Turá and five people working in Potvorice have tested positive for the coronavirus.

have been placed in home isolation. Six employees of have tested positive for the coronavirus. Deputy chair of the junior coalition party Za Ľudí Juraj Šeliga will not run for the new party chair at the upcoming August 8 congress . Two people have announced their candidacy so far: Investment Minister Veronika Remišová and Hlohovec Mayor and MP Miroslav Kollár, whom Šeliga wants to support.

for the new party chair at the . Two people have announced their candidacy so far: Investment Minister and Hlohovec Mayor and MP Miroslav Kollár, whom Šeliga wants to support. Police launched a prosecution, particularly the serious crime of breaching duty in the administration of someone else's property and the abuse of power by a public official in connection with the National Football Stadium.

particularly the serious crime of breaching duty in the administration of someone else's property and the abuse of power by a public official in connection with the Ryanair launched regular flights between Prague and Košice . Planes will be dispatched on Mondays and Fridays.

launched . Planes will be dispatched on Mondays and Fridays. Real estate prices grew by 11.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020 , the biggest increase since 2008. Compared to the first quarter, prices increased by 3.6 percent, the National Bank of Slovakia reported.

, the biggest increase since 2008. Compared to the first quarter, prices increased by 3.6 percent, the National Bank of Slovakia reported. The OpenJazzFest festival was cancelled for this year. The event was scheduled to take place during the upcoming weekend in the Zelená Voda complex near Nové Mesto nad Váhom (Trenčín Region).

