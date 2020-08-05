Coronavirus confirmed in company producing ventilators

Wedding guests are in quarantine, too. Authorities have adopted measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The employees of two companies in the Považie region ended up in home isolation after some of their colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tests confirmed that six employees of the Chirana Medical company situated in Stará Turá (Trenčín Region) were infected with the disease. The firm is, among other things, producing ventilators supplied to Slovak hospitals.

Another five people from a company in Potvorice also had positive tests.

280 people in quarantine

As many as 90 people in Stará Turá had to stay in home isolation. This includes 20 employees of Chirana Medical and their family members, said regional hygienist Ľudmila Bučková, as reported by the TASR newswire.

The number of new coronavirus cases keeps increasing. Health authorities respond Read more

Moreover, as one employee participated in a wedding, all guests from the wedding have to stay in isolation, she added.

The plant in Potvorice was also affected after its staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have 190 people in isolation, because this is a bigger plant and there is also more contact,” Bučková told TASR.

The regional public health authority branch in Trenčín keeps searching for more contact by the infected people. They ordered other measures, including the disinfection of the plants.

New measures impact the hospital in Nové Mesto nad Váhom, which has prohibited visits to hospitalised patients.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

5. Aug 2020 at 11:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff