People travel more in Slovakia, going for sightseeing tours

They are not interested in urban and congress destinations.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many people living in Slovakia opted to spend the holiday in the country.

“They take sightseeing tours, spend nights in several places, or stay in one place (ideally near water) from where they take crisscrossing trips,” said Jiří Pěč from the Association of Tourism Organisations, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Even destinations that were not much visited in the past, like the Gemer region, report a lower number of free vacancies, he added

Not interested in Bratislava

On the other hand, urban- or congress-type destinations such as Bratislava are not that much popular.

“Thus there have been several campaigns inviting people to these regions,” Peč said, as quoted by TASR, adding that they will try to divert visitors from much-visited places to those that have not been fully discovered yet.

Moreover, some tourism organisations are changing their focus, depending on the preferences of holidaymakers.

“While the capital focused on foreign and congress clients before the coronavirus crisis, it is currently focused on local visitors and border areas,” Peč said, as quoted by TASR. They are now promoting Bratislava as “a 72-hour city”.

Experience attractions in the region always quickly sell out as people are interested, he continued.

“We believe that the number of overnight stays will be positive and Slovaks will continue travelling across Slovakia on prolonged weekends also throughout the year, not only summer,” Pěč told TASR.

This would not be possible without state support, as tourism is the sphere most impacted by the coronavirus crisis, he noted.

5. Aug 2020 at 11:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff