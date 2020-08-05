Warning from meteorologists: floods may hit Bratislava

SHMÚ does not recommend recreational sailing on the river.

Bratislava may be hit by floods in the following hours. The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) has issued a first-degree warning valid until Thursday, August 6, morning.

“Taking into consideration the rainfalls in German and Austrian river basin of the Danube, we expect the culmination in the water level exceeding the first degree of flood activity in the upper part of the Danube at a Slovak section in Bratislava and at lower sections of the Morava River in Devínska Nová Ves,” SHMÚ wrote, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

(Source: SHMÚ)

The first degree warning means that there is a relatively small danger and a little damage on property.

5. Aug 2020 at 11:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff