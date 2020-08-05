Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Boasting about seizing drugs might have marred an investigation

The truck of drugs seized in Nitra might have been ordered by a fictive company in Bratislava.

The customs officers from Nitra prevented 1.5 tonnes of meth from entering the market.The customs officers from Nitra prevented 1.5 tonnes of meth from entering the market. (Source: Financial Administration via TASR)

Customs officers in Nitra boasted on the internet after seizing a record amount of drugs in early July. However, their actions might have marred the further investigation of who the real recipient of the consignment was.

The suspicions are now being investigated by the Interior Ministry’s inspection service, the MY Nitra regional newspaper reported.

“The investigator launched the procedure immediately after receiving a motion and is currently holding a criminal prosecution on the suspicion of marring the task by a public official,” Petra Friese of the Interior Ministry’s press department told MY Nitra.

Related articleQuestions over the biggest drug delivery case Read more 

The motion was submitted by the Nitra-based prosecutor’s office. The ministry has failed to provide further details due to the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the Sme daily reported that the seized drugs might have been ordered through a fictive company in Bratislava.

A consignment from Mexico

The customs officers discovered 1.5 tonnes of meth imported from Mexico with the help of a service dog more than two months ago. The Financial Administration first published a post on Facebook in late May but then erased it and asked the media to not report on it.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

5. Aug 2020 at 17:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia is a red zone country, ex-state secretary Jankovská remains in custody

Check out the overview of news from Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Monika Jankovská (centre) will remain in custody.

Coronavirus confirmed in company producing ventilators

Wedding guests are in quarantine, too. Authorities have adopted measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

How about reforming the way we run elections?

More information could be a good thing for democracy.

Election officials get ready to count the ballots on November 27.

Slovakia may bid farewell to 1-cent and 2-cent coins

Finance Ministry has an amendment in the works.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)