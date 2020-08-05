Ukraine put Slovakia on its red list. Self-isolation will be mandatory

Slovakia has been on the list since early August.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Ukraine added Slovakia to its list of so-called “red zone” countries in early August.

This means that when entering Ukraine from Slovakia, one needs to undergo state quarantine for 14 days or download an app and go into self-isolation.

If a person undertakes a PCR test for COVID-19 and receives a negative result, they are allowed to cease self-isolation.

Ukraine also changed conditions for putting a country on the red zone list on August 1. Countries will be added if they meet the following characteristics:

the number of new cases per 100 thousand of the population over the past 14 days exceeds the number of such cases in Ukraine;

the increase in new cases in the country over the past 14 days compared to the previous 14 days is more than 30 percent.

Related article How to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus Read more

Citizens of “red zone” countries do not need to undergo self-isolation or observation if they arrive from the “green zone” countries and are able to confirm their stay in the “green zone” area within the last 14 days, according to the Ukrainian government’s website.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is to update the number of active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in other countries every three days.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

5. Aug 2020 at 17:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff