Slovakia is ready to send help to Lebanon

No Slovak citizens among the August 4 blast confirmed so far.

People evacuate wounded after of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2020. (Source: AP/TASR)

Slovakia is ready to help Lebanon’s capital Beirut, which was hit by a massive explosion on August 4.

The Interior Ministry is able to send an 18-member rescue team, comprised of 12 members of the Fire and Rescue Corps, three dog handlers with three dogs from the Mountain Rescue Service and one technician from the Mountain Rescue Service. Two liaison officers should be ensured by the ministry’s crisis management division.

The ministry planned to publish the offer, together with the proposal of providing material assistance, in the Common Emergency Communication and Information System (CECIS), a web-based alert and notification application enabling real time exchange of information.

“After it is accepted, we will dispatch the material assistance or the rescue team to Lebanon,” the ministry said.

Several Slovan non-governmental organisations have meanwhile launched fund-raising campaigns to help.

No Slovaks among victims so far

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported that there are no Slovak citizens among the victims or the injured.

“We’re still in touch with local authorities, though,” said Juraj Tomaga, head of the ministry’s press department, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The blast damaged a building where Slovakia rents spaces for its representative office.

“There are material damages, but we can’t evaluate their extent as the building is inaccessible due to security reasons and potentially disrupted stability,” Tomaga added, as quoted by TASR.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) has sent condolences to his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe.

He also informed the Lebanese authorities about Slovakia’s readiness to provide necessary assistance.

6. Aug 2020 at 11:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff