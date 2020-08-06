The number of university graduates far exceeds market needs

Only one in five job offers requires a university degree, the recent analysis suggests.

University graduates often respond to job offers that require only secondary school education rather than offers actually demanding a university degree. One of the reasons may be that there are not many jobs for university graduates on the Slovak labour market.

This stems from a recent analysis of the Profesia.sk job website.

The number of secondary school graduates in university education in Slovakia is quite high, also because their salaries are much higher. The problem is that the number of jobseekers with university education is much higher than the market actually needs.

Maturita required the most

One in five job offers (21 percent) published at Profesia.sk in 2020 requires some kind of university degree. Only one-tenth of them asks for graduates with a master's or engineer degree.

6. Aug 2020 at 11:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff