Four coronavirus outbreaks in Trenčín Region. Number of cases is on the rise

600 people are in quarantine.

After employees of two companies in Potvorice and Stará Turá, Trenčín Region, were positively diagnosed with coronavirus, another plant in the region found the infection among its employees.

The Trenčín cable production plant Leoni has 21 infected employees, tests revealed. Another 200 people have had to go into quarantine, regional daily My Trenčín reported.

Together with the infected employees of the Kovyt company from Bánovce nad Bebravou, this is the fourth source of the coronavirus in the region. More than 40 people have tested positive, about 600 people are in quarantine.

Light progress of the disease

The outbreak at the Trenčín company is connected with Bánovce nad Bebravou. These are contacts of people working in the Kovyt company. After two people tested positive, the company had all the rest of its employees tested – 19 out of 56 were positive.

Regional hygienist Ľudmila Bučková noted that almost all are stabilised, with light progress of the disease. They feel weak and have an increased temperature. One patient from Bánovce nad Bebravou had to be hospitalised.

200 people are waiting to be tested. Employees but also other positive people might be the source of the infection.

“There is a high increase in a short time, it is possible that it was imported from abroad,” Bučková said, as quoted by My Trenčín.

Problems may also occur with bus drivers who ensure transport for the employees, she noted. They also have to undergo tests.

People do not follow rules of home isolation

The Trenčín plant Leoni is continuing production with a limited regime. The Company crisis staff are in operation, following the situation and preparing measures. Some employees are working from home and part of the plant has closed.

Trenčín town is also in communication with the regional public authority.

Ukraine put Slovakia on its red list. Self-isolation will be mandatory Read more

“We agreed there is no reason for panic and it is not necessary to call a meeting of the crisis staff,” a spokesperson for the town Erika Ságová noted, as quoted by My Trenčín. “We are following the situation in Trenčín and other steps will depend on how the situation develops.”

Trenčín hygienists are cooperating with the police to check whether people observe the quarantine rules. The hygienists have a list of all people who are obliged to follow them.

“Isolation means stay home, do not go visiting people or shopping,” said Bučková, as quoted by My Trenčín. “If people do not follow the rules, the infection spreads and we cannot stop it.”

6. Aug 2020 at 17:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff