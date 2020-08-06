Items in shopping cart: View
Justice minister picks new Specialised Criminal Court chair

The specialised court deals with high-profile corruption cases and other serious crimes, including the murder of journalists.

Ján HrubalaJán Hrubala (Source: SITA)

Ján Hrubala has become the new chair of the Specialised Criminal Court. His term in office starts on August 7.

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková chose Hrubala from among three candidates who successfully passed the selection procedure.

Hrubala gained the most points, followed by Ján Buvala and former chair of the court Michal Truban.

Truban’s term in office expired in June. The court was temporarily managed by his vice-chairman Roman Púchovský.

"We can blame ourselves for much"

6. Aug 2020 at 17:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

