Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Man searching for treasures at archaeological site could end up in jail

Searching for archaeological findings with a metal detector is illegal.

Illustrative stock photo

Police arrested a man searching for treasure near the village of Lakšárska Nová Vec in the district of Senica.

Trnava regional police reported that a Russian with a spade and metal detector searched through a field and dug 23 holes.

Police conducted a house search of the Russian citizen in Borský Mikuláš. They found an axe from the Bronze Age, an iron anvil from the end of the Middle Ages or modern history, and three coins from modern history.

The value of those objects is about €650. The investigator accused the Russian of damage and degradation of archaeological heritage. The penalty is 1 to 5 years in prison.

Police restated that in Slovakia, an unauthorised search of historical objects, especially with the use of detection devices, is prohibited. If something is accidentally found, the person is obliged to report it to the Regional Monuments Board.

12. Aug 2020 at 11:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Archaeology

