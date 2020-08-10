Andrej Kiska's successor elected

The smallest coalition party Za Ľudí talks about unity, but they ended the congress with a conflict.

The 109 delegates of the smallest ruling coalition party Za Ľudí and their guests stood to start their congress with the national anthem, followed by the minute of silence to honour the recently tragically deceased high-profile member Vladimír Dolinay.

In less than a year of existence, the party jumped to 11 percent but in February only made it to parliament with 5.77 percent and now faces oblivion.

Former president of the republic Andrej Kiska, who founded the party one year ago and is now withdrawing from politics, delivered the first speech of the event to the delegates.

"Today the party's support is under the electability threshold and its founder and chairman is leaving," Kiska told the party in his speech.

After his departure, the delegates were to choose between two candidates to replace him at their helm: Investment Minister Veronika Remišová and MP and Hlohovec Mayor Miroslav Kollár. While Remišová declared her ambition to continue the line Kiska has held - a centrist party with a strong focus on regions - Kollár wanted it to be more focused on the middle class and the centre-right voter.

The party in the end opted for Remišová. She received 76 votes, while Kollár received the support of 33 delegates.

10. Aug 2020 at 7:23 | Roman Cuprik