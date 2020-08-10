UPDATED: Southern Slovakia will be hit by stifling heatwave

The hydrometeorologists issued also warnings against storms for Monday, August 10.

Several regions in Slovakia are grappling with heatwaves. The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) has issued a first-level warning against high temperatures for August 10.

Southern regions can expect high temperatures on August 10. (Source: SHMÚ)

The districts of Dunajská Streda, Galanta (both in Trnava Region), Šaľa, Komárno, Nitra, Nové Zámky, Levice (all in Nitra Region), Krupina and Veľký Krtíš (in Banská Bystrica Region) should prepare for temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius.

The warning is in place between 13:00 and 18:00.

At the same time, SHMÚ issued a first-level warning against storms for all of central Slovakia and selected districts of western Slovakia. It will be in place on August 10, from 13:00 to 20:00, with expected precipitation of 20-40 millimetres and expected wind speed of 18-23 metres per second.

Storms will hit selected districts on Monday, August 10. (Source: SHMÚ)

10. Aug 2020 at 11:36 (modified at 10. Aug 2020 at 14:02) | Compiled by Spectator staff