News digest: Tourists in the Tatras break 40-year record

The Tatras have been flooded with tourists. (Source: TASR)

Za Ľudí has new chair, Kiska leaves

The smallest coalition party Za Ľudí chose Investment Minister Veronika Remišová to replace its founder, ex-president Andrej Kiska, who is withdrawing from politics altogether due to health issues.

The delegates elected his replacement and several deputy chairs at the August 8 congress.

“I believe that with the expert potential the party will grow into a strong party,” Remišová said after the congress.

Foreign trade slowly recovers

Slovakia’s foreign trade reached a record surplus in June as well as a significant recovery in exports. The increase in car exports pushed the trade-balance surplus to a record-high €710 million, beating the record of €665 million from May 2014.

Slovakia exported goods worth €6.4 billion in June, only 1.2 percent down year-on-year. Imports reached €5.686 billion, decreasing 8.9 percent y-o-y. The trade balance surplus of €709.9 million was €480.2 million higher than in June 2019, the Slovak Statistics Office reported.

Tourists in the Tatras break record

A new record was broken in the Tatras, after more than 30,000 visitors came to the mountains in a single day.

The most visited places were Popradské Pleso lake and Rysy peak.

In other news

NASA picked a picture from Slovakia, titled Perseids from Perseus, as its August 10 Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Perseids from Perseus (Source: Petr Horálek)

Slovakia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to practise fundamental democratic principles and the freedom of speech . At the same time, it told the country’s government to abandon violence and release detained people based on their political beliefs as well as journalists . The Ministry was also disturbed by the registration of candidates, the pre-election campaign and the course of the election itself. President Zuzana Čaputová was concerned by the current situation in Belarus , and she has condemned the violence against its citizens.

Summer schools opened on August 10 and will last through August 28, with the aim of helping them catch up in terms of the knowledge and skills they could not develop after the coronavirus outbreak closed schools.

The August 9 testing revealed only three new coronavirus-positive people . Slovakia currently reports 702 active coronavirus cases . See more detailed statistics here.

Slovaks entering the territory of Italy need to complete a statement, but no COVID-19 negative test or self-isolation is required. Italy considers Slovakia a safe country, the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

More than 140 people collapsed during the weekend due to high temperatures. Rescuers helped with 87 cases on Saturday, August 8, mostly in the Žilina Region. There were 65 cases on August 9, the most in the Bratislava Region. (TASR)

Slovaks are traveling abroad less even after the opening of borders, the Tatra Banka data on card payments suggest. In the 10 most visited countries, the volume of card transactions fell by nearly 38 percent, while in Croatia they dropped by 47 percent and in Italy by 80 percent.

The annual drop in employment in industry continued in June 2020. It fell 6.3 percent year-on-year, for the 11th consecutive month. Before June 2019, employment in industry had been growing for nearly six years in a row, the Statistics Office data suggests.

No more than four US Armed members could serve on Slovakia's territory from October. They should mostly fulfil tasks in training and consulting within the CIMIC – Civil-Military Cooperation, and the PSYOP – Psychological Operations, as stems from the documents submitted by the Defence Ministry for interdepartmental review.

