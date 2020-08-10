Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Visitors break a 1980 record in the Tatras

The statistics were affected by the weather and the coronavirus pandemic.

The chalet near Popradské Pleso lake.The chalet near Popradské Pleso lake. (Source: Rastislav Ovšonka)

Altogether 30,232 tourists visited Tatra National Park in a single day, which is the most in the past four decades.

The visitors broke the 1980 record, when 26,520 people visited the Tatras. The fewest visitors came in 2012, when only 7,660 visited during the counted day.

Most people visited Popradské Pleso lake and Rysy peak, the SITA newswire reported.

“These localities are known for a high number of visitors, but this year is specific,” said Ján Marhefka, head of the state forests company in Tatra National Park, as quoted by SITA.

The numbers were affected by the nice weather on August 6, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

“As most people decided to spend their summer holiday in Slovakia, it was obvious that this would be reflected in visitors’ statistics,” Marhefka explained for SITA, also referring to the past weeks where quite a large number of tourists are coming to the mountains.

Popradské Pleso over Hrebienok

10. Aug 2020 at 18:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

