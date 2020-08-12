Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Bratislava will return to coronation times

The traditional coronation feast will be accompanied by a series of events.

Bratislava re-enacts the coronations of Hungarian monarchs every year.Bratislava re-enacts the coronations of Hungarian monarchs every year. (Source: TASR)

Bratislava will turn back time during the upcoming weekend.

It will relive its coronation glory with a series of events held on August 14-16. This includes the coronation concert in St Martin’s Cathedral on Saturday, August 15 (starting at 19:30), the traditional coronation parade on Sunday, August 16 (starting at 14:00 from Bratislava Castle), and various free-of-charge tours (also in English and German, starting at 11:00 on Saturday and Sunday).

The 2020 traditional parade will be held to honour King Matthias II.

The city walls will be open as well, exhibiting the portraits of 10 Hungarian kings, one Hungarian queen and seven royal wives who were crowned in today’s Bratislava between 1563 and 1830. The walls are open every day from 10:00 to 20:00.

There will also be a free photopoint in Michael’s Tower.

For more information about the programme, visit the event's website or Facebook page (both in Slovak).

12. Aug 2020 at 17:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Countrywide events

Bratislava

