Winemakers celebrate return of top-class Slovak natural wines to the market

The Agriculture Ministry has changed a decree that banned natural wines - originating in Slovakia - from the Slovak market.

A winegrower works in a vineyard during sunny weather near Svätý Jur in the Bratislava Region on May 8, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Despite winning international competitions and being chosen by high-profile chefs, Slovak inspectors have not previously considered that natural wines come up to scratch and aimed to withdraw them from the market.

Natural wines may be turbid due to the nature of the production process but a Slovak legislative decree required wine to be clear. This situation is now being remedied after the Agriculture Ministry decided to omit the problematic wording from the decree.

“We are really glad that we have managed to approve a similar legal regulation to that followed by our fellow winemakers in other European countries,” said Katarína Kuropková of the Slobodné vinárstvo winemaking family business from Zemianske Sady near Sereď in the Trnava Region.

13. Aug 2020 at 12:01 | Tatiana Kapitánová