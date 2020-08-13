Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Exits from Bratislava’s Prístavný Bridge will be closed

Traffic restrictions are expected to end in March 2021.

The construction works near Prístavný Bridge.The construction works near Prístavný Bridge. (Source: TASR)

Bratislava drivers will have to prepare for another change in traffic.

The exits from Bratislava’s Prístavný Bridge to Bajkalská and Slovnaftská Streets in the direction from Petržalka borough will be closed the night of Friday, August 14.

The close was originally planned for August 8, but had to be postponed after a serious accident.

The closure is part of the construction work related to building the Bratislava ring road consisting of the D4 and R7 roads and the reconstruction of the junction, the TASR newswire reported.

The road diversion for passenger and public transport will lead through Apollo Bridge or Gagarinova Street, the Sme daily reported. The change will also affect ublic transport lines number 96, 196 and 98 in the direction from Petržalka, which will be rerouted to Apollo Bridge, Košická Street and Prievozská Street, and will also serve the Miletičova stop. The direction to Petržalka should not undergo any changes.

The traffic restrictions are expected to end in late March 2021.

13. Aug 2020 at 11:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Foreigners in Slovakia: most come from Ukraine and have temporary residence

Check out recent statistics about foreigners living in Slovakia.

In front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava

Foreign students are coming. Tests and isolation planned for those from risky countries

Academic year to start at Slovakia's universities in September. Universities are ready to be flexible and make changes if the coronavirus situation requires it.

Illustrative stock photo

News digest: New coronavirus outbreak in southern Slovakia

The overview of news from Slovakia on August 12, 2020.

PM Igor Matovič (r) and chief hygienist Ján Mikas (l) before August 12 cabinet session.

MFA continues inspecting the process of issuing visas after the scandal at a consulate in Russia

A non-constructive and regrettable step, the Russian Embassy commented.

Ivan Korčok (Foreign Affairs Minister) and PM Igor Matovič
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)