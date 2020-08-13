Items in shopping cart: View
UPDATED: 13. AUG 2020, AT 13:10

High temperatures will be replaced by storms

Warnings have been issued for August 13 and 14.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

People in several districts in the southern and western part of Slovakia should prepare for high temperatures which will be then replaced by storms.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued a first-level warning for selected districts in the Bratislava Region, Trnava Region, Nitra Region and Banská Bystrica Region, where the temperature on August 13 may be as high as 33 degrees Celsius.

The warning will be in place between 13:00 and 17:00.

(Source: SHMÚ)

SHMÚ also issued a first-level warning against storms for nearly entire Slovakia, apart from some easternmost districts. It will be in place on Friday, August 14, from 10:00 to 20:00, with expected precipitation of 20-40 millimetres and expected wind speed of 18-23 metres per second.

(Source: SHMÚ)

13. Aug 2020 at 11:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

