Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovakia’s economy contracted by 12.1 y/y during the second quarter of 2020

The Slovak Statistics Office revealed the GDP flash estimate.

Bratislavans wearing face masks.Bratislavans wearing face masks. (Source: Sme)

The Slovakia’s economy contracted by 12.1 percent year-on-year in constant prices in the second quarter of this year. The country’s gross domestic product fell by 8.3 percent compared with the first quarter of 2020, the Slovak Statistics Office announced in its GDP flash estimate on Friday, August 14.

The volume of GDP at current prices in the second quarter of 2020 reached €21,210.5 million what represented the decrease by 10.4 percent in comparison with the same quarter of 2019.

The year-on-year development of value added shows a slighter decline than we expected given the general situation caused by the pandemic situation COVID-19. This situation was caused by increased activity in the last month of the second quarter in key industries, especially car manufacturing, as well as small businesses. The positive foreign trade balance also contributed to the moderation of the decline in GDP, the Statistics Office wrote.

The GDP fell by 3.7 percent year-on-year in constant prices in the first three months of this year. In the last quarter of 2019, the Slovak economy grew at a rate of 2.1 percent, and for the whole of 2019 it grew by 2.4 percent.

14. Aug 2020 at 9:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

