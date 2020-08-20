The first forest bath in Slovakia will leave you dry

It is possible to enjoy forest bathing in the village of Vinné, eastern Slovakia, possible to discover with our travel guide.

The Forest Bath is a special project in Slovakia. The project came into being as a part of ecotourism, whose aim is the protection of the environment and also motto to experience and protect values.

“A forest bath is basically therapy in the forest,” said director of Košice Region Tourism, Lenka Vargová Jurková, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “People can relax, enjoy peace and draw positive energy from nature.”

NGO Lesná Pedagogika, which is behind the project, has been operating in the field of environmental and experiential education on forests and nature for almost ten years.

Unknown concept

Head of the NGO Berta Stašková explained that the concept arose in Japan almost 30 years ago.

“After long years of scientific studies, it spread not only around Asia but also Europe and the United States,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “In our area, it is quite an unknown concept.”

“Shinrin yoku” is the Japanese name for bathing in a forest, which has extraordinary significance for human health, Stašková noted.

Do not miss visiting the castle

The village of Vinné hides another surprise – the ruins of a castle undergoing reconstruction.

One of the castle attractions is a functional replica of the middle-age wooden pedal crane.

Castellan Jaroslav Gorás noted that the people who take care of the castle handmade the crane or elevators, as he calls it.

“This is the first crane I built with the help of employees right here at the castle, not in workshops,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “We struck in hands, especially shaft, bearing.”

Like a hamster on a wheel

The idea of the crane came into being during a visit of the French castle of Guédelon, where Gorás saw a similar mechanism.

It works as follows: a person enters the wheel and with medium-difficult walking, has to move for ten metres, which is one revolution. One revolution means that one metre of rope will reel in. The power is lost at the wooden bearings. Even if they are smeared with axle grease, there is still friction, he noted.

At the castle, the crane serves only for the transport of load, mainly stones. Load-bearing capacity is up to 200 kilograms.

20. Aug 2020 at 11:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff