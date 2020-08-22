Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Bee meadow opened in Bratislava, public can take beekeeper’s class

Lay on the deckchair and enjoy the atmosphere.

(Source: SITA)

Urban forest Bratislava (MLB) together with Metropolitan Institute Bratislava (MIB) opened a bee meadow with a focus on ecological education on Pekná Cesta street in Bratislava. You can discover more about the Slovak capital with our Bratislava City Guide.

“There are beehives in the meadow, safely separated from the accessible part of the meadow,” MIB stated, adding that there will be an educational desk about the importance of bees in our ecosystem and useful information about bees in Slovakia. It will serve as an educational aid for both children and adults.

Until early August, the meadow was surrounded by a fence, overgrown and not accessible to people. There is also a small library that resembles beehives.

The compound is located near the gamekeeper's lodge Krasňany on Pekná Cesta street. MLB plans to organise beekeepers’ classes and an environmental programme for children, teenagers and adults. There are also deckchairs available for lounging.

Vital to forestry

MLB has been dedicated to beekeeping since May 2015. “I am very glad the beehives stayed at the meadow and will serve as an educational aid,” said Marej Dobšovič, director of MLB, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “Beekeeping is a nice example of the symbiosis of nature with humans; that’s why we are happy that we succeeded to keep such a place,” he added.

The project arose as a reaction to a significant drop of bees in the region.

“The forest has always been one of the best environments for beekeeping because of the rich resources of pollen, nectar and honeydew,” MIB said. “Beekeeping has a great meaning for forestry and visitors can now learn more about it.”

22. Aug 2020 at 9:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Bratislava

