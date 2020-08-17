First-line workers should receive €50 million

The respective ministries are currently working on the lists.

So-called first-line workers who had to work in a high-risk environment after the coronavirus pandemic was declared will receive €50 million.

The money will go to doctors, nurses, soldiers, police officers, firefighters and employees in nursing homes, PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has announced.

The money will be distributed by the Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Defence Ministry, and the Labour Ministry, the TASR newswire reported.

Ministries are working on the lists

Matovič expects that the average sum every worker receives will amount to €300-€500. He has asked the ministries not to send the money to someone “hiding in an office” who did not risk their life and health in the first line.

The prime minister expects the respective departments to decide on who will receive the reward in about one week.

The representatives of several ministries have confirmed they are currently working on the specific lists and conditions for receiving the extra money.

17. Aug 2020 at 17:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff