Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Labour market in Slovakia (online content of Career & Employment Guide)

Exploring Slovak labour market trends and human resources in the wider EU context.

The Career & Employment Guide provides well-arranged information about the labour market, legislation, professionals at HR departments, education & training, HR trends as well as contact details and rankings of main players who offer services in the field of human capital in Slovakia.

After the first wave of coronavirus in Slovakia, the debate about the labour market has shifted from ponderings about the logistics of working from home and the disadvantages of open-plan offices, to matters that will be (and should long have been) perceived as being of vital importance to Slovakia.

The current print version of the Career & Employment Guide can be purchased in our shop. Online content with links to all articles from the guide is published in the lower part of this article.

The country already had these problems before, asserts Slovakia’s top expert on labour and education, Vladimír Šucha, in an exclusive interview for this publication. He goes on to list the problems, notably a lack of support for innovators, the automotive monoculture of the Slovak economy and labour market, and the lack of a qualified workforce the ever-more digitalised economy will require.

Education is a chapter of its own, and the crisis has exposed the weaknesses and the lack of a system in Slovakia. It has also hinted at ways improvements could be quickly and smartly made.

As deserted offices, factory halls and schools fill up again after the measures are eased, it will be up to the government and every stakeholder in the labour market to keep in mind the lessons learned.

Online content of Career & Employment Guide

Labour market

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends

Governmental policies & legislation in HR

Professionals at HR departments

Education & training

HR trends

Ranking & contact details

17. Aug 2020 at 16:52

