Labour market in Slovakia (online content of Career & Employment Guide)

The Career & Employment Guide provides well-arranged information about the labour market, legislation, professionals at HR departments, education & training, HR trends as well as contact details and rankings of main players who offer services in the field of human capital in Slovakia.
After the first wave of coronavirus in Slovakia, the debate about the labour market has shifted from ponderings about the logistics of working from home and the disadvantages of open-plan offices, to matters that will be (and should long have been) perceived as being of vital importance to Slovakia.
The current print version of the Career & Employment Guide can be purchased in our shop. Online content with links to all articles from the guide is published in the lower part of this article.
The country already had these problems before, asserts Slovakia’s top expert on labour and education, Vladimír Šucha, in an exclusive interview for this publication. He goes on to list the problems, notably a lack of support for innovators, the automotive monoculture of the Slovak economy and labour market, and the lack of a qualified workforce the ever-more digitalised economy will require.
Education is a chapter of its own, and the crisis has exposed the weaknesses and the lack of a system in Slovakia. It has also hinted at ways improvements could be quickly and smartly made.
As deserted offices, factory halls and schools fill up again after the measures are eased, it will be up to the government and every stakeholder in the labour market to keep in mind the lessons learned.
Online content of Career & Employment Guide
Labour market
- General overview of the Slovak labour market
- Basics (Wages; Unemployment; Economically active population; Employment)
- Wages and labour costs: Crisis shaves off wages
- Interview: Post-coronavirus Slovakia facing major challenge and it is not ready
- Timeline: Mass recruitment
Governmental policies & legislation in HR
- Labour market: The government’s priority is to keep existing workplaces and create new ones
- ELA: Bratislava becomes home of European Labour Authority
- Terminations: Do it right the first time, or end up in court
- FAQ: Working in Slovakia
- Employment relations in Slovakia (Employment contract; Types of employment contracts; Sick leave; Terminating an employment relationship)
Professionals at HR departments
- Contact details to top HR managers are available in print version only
Education & training
- Education: Coronavirus crisis shines spotlight on education problems
- Private Schools: Contact details
- Training Agencies: Contact details
- Universities: Contact details
HR trends
- Survey: No home office revolution is coming, HR experts say
- Business service centres and automation
- Job search in the times of the coronavirus
- Tracking down talents vs. filling positions
- How to hunt for a high-level job
- HR leader: Tatiana Orglerová
- HR inspiration: No dress code and innovative recruitment
- Career and employment highlights
Ranking & contact details
- Largest HR companies in Slovakia
- Awards & events focusing on HR
- Executive search firms: Contact details
- Job portals: Contact details
- Recruitment Agencies: Contact details
- Temporary employment agencies: Contact details
- Human capital consulting firms: Contact details
- Who’s Who: Professionals at HR companies
17. Aug 2020 at 16:52