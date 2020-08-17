News digest: Prepare for storms and some restrictions when travelling abroad

Here is an overview of news from August 17, 2020.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has pointed to a temporary ban to enter China. (Source: AP/TASR)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia from Monday, August 17, 2020. Do not miss out on tips for interesting reads.

Belarusian ambassador publishes a critical video

Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Alexandrovich Leshchenya has expressed solidarity with the protesters in his homeland, which is currently witnessing mass protests following the recent presidential election.

In a video published on YouTube on August 15, he said he was shocked by the torture and beating of his compatriots.

Slovakia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) called the statement fundamental.

Meanwhile, several events have been held in Slovakia to express support of the demonstrators in Belarus.

Prepare for stormy days

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) has issued first- and second-level warnings against storms for all Slovakia that will be in force until Tuesday (August 18) midnight.

The storms have been especially strong in southwestern Slovakia.

“The air is very damp and the sticky weather in southwest Slovakia is the most distinct, which will result in torrential rains with high precipitation,” SHMÚ wrote on Facebook.

The precipitation may amount to more than 40 millimetres, while there is also a high probability of hail and strong wind. The weather has also complicated traffic, and Sitina tunnel in Bratislava had to be closed.

Some areas may even struggle with floods.

Coronavirus developments in Slovakia

Only 481 COVID-19 tests were carried out in Slovak labs on August 16, revealing five new cases . The total number of coronavirus-positive people increased to 2,907 , with Slovakia currently registering 907 active cases . Check out more detailed statistics.

. The total number of coronavirus-positive people increased to , with Slovakia currently registering . Check out more detailed statistics. Following the increasing number of new coronavirus-positive cases among people returning from abroad, the Austrian Health Ministry ordered to strengthen health controls on borders with Slovakia, Italy, Slovenia and Hungary .

. Slovakia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has pointed to a temporary ban on foreign citizens who have visas and residence permits in certain categories, from entering China. This also applies to APEC Business Travel Card holders.

who have visas and residence permits in certain categories, from This also applies to APEC Business Travel Card holders. The Constitutional Court has registered 39 motions concerning mandatory state quarantine or other measures adopted to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Thirty motions were submitted by natural persons, while nine came from legal entities.

In other news

The Transport Ministry has launched the final voting round for the name of a new bridge across the Danube . People can choose between two options until the end of this week .

. People can choose between two options until the . Comenius University in Bratislava is the only Slovak school to rank in the Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU). It placed 601st in the list of 700 top world universities.

(ARWU). It placed 601st in the list of 700 top world universities. The renegades from the Faculty of Informatics and Information Technologies of the Slovak Academy of Technology in Bratislava (FIIT STU) have founded the new Kempelen Institute of Intelligent Technologies (KInIT) with the aim of improving research activities and education in informatics and IT.

(FIIT STU) have founded the new (KInIT) with the aim of improving research activities and education in informatics and IT. New trains between the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland operated by the private carrier RegioJet will stop in Bratislava . The train will also stop at the Polish-Ukrainian borders where passengers will be able to transfer to Ukraine.

. The train will also stop at the Polish-Ukrainian borders where passengers will be able to transfer to Ukraine. State-run railway passenger carrier ZSSK will resume car transport of the Motorail trains from August 22, 2020 . It will be part of two night trains operating between Bratislava and Humenné. (ZSSK)

. It will be part of two night trains operating between Bratislava and Humenné. (ZSSK) Another outbreak of the African swine fever has been confirmed in a large pig breeding farm in the village of Luhyňa in the Trebišov district in eastern Slovakia. The farm has altogether 380 swines. Another outbreak has been detected in the village of Zemplínske Hradište, also in the Trebišov district , with 16 swines.

has been confirmed in a large pig breeding farm in the village of in eastern Slovakia. The farm has altogether 380 swines. Another outbreak has been detected in , with 16 swines. Swans from Štrkovec Lake in Bratislava often wander to a nearby housing development. To protect the animals, the representatives of Ružinov borough have put up new warning signs on Drieňová Street.

17. Aug 2020 at 17:34 | Compiled by Spectator staff