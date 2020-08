Cash dispensers face new kinds of attacks

Financial institutions operating cash registers produced by the Diebold Nixdorf company, including those in Slovakia, are threatened with a new type of attack.

Moreover, the devices that lack an updated system cannot resist the attacks, the cybersecurity company AEC reported.

The attacks have been recently noted in other European countries as well, the SITA newswire reported.

False commands to ATMs

18. Aug 2020 at 11:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff