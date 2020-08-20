Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

How Bratislava's Winter Port has changed overtime

Developers reportedly want to bulldoze the Winter Port, others want to see it be transformed into something similar to the ports in Strasbourg and Gdansk.

20. Aug 2020 at 13:04 Peter Getting

The Bratislava Winter Port with ships, warehouses and cranes. (Source: Sme/Marko Erd)

A boatman crosses a moored ship, then steps onto a pontoon. Moufflon is just entering port. It is a pusher tug – pushing cargo boats in front of itself instead of towing them behind - made in Poland during the communist regime. Its engine has been already replaced and it is manned by a four-member crew: captain, helmsman, boatman and engineer.

The ship is dominated by a high wheelhouse and with its low draft, easily sails into port beneath a flock of seagulls.

The waters of the Danube ripple in a large dock in which other tugs are moored.

Tall cranes supervise the mooring of the ship. The two oldest are already motionless and have become cultural monuments, along with other parts of the port that remember the first Czechoslovak Republic and the war bombing, ancient sailors, and crews of moored ships.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk