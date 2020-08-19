Prime minister in conflict with doctors. They ask for public apology

PM Igor Matovič first did not want to reward doctors for their work during the pandemic. He then changed his mind.

Following an announcement that all first-line workers should receive a bonus for risking their lives during the coronavirus pandemic on August 14, PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said on August 17 that bonuses should not be given to doctors. He stressed that the bonuses should go only to nurses, soldiers, police officers, firefighters, and employers of nursing homes.

After a wave of criticism, he changed his statement a day later.

Matovič lives in a world different from the one where we, medical workers, doctors and patients live, said President of Slovak Medical Chamber (SLK), Marian Kollár.

Moreover, doctors became even more angry after the prime minister said that they earn enough to receive no bonus.

They are now asking Matovič for a public apology, the Sme daily reported.

Health minister had to explain

Matovič explained on Facebook that he changed his mind after discussing the situation with Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO).

“I originally thought that medical workers except for nurses are in a different package,” Matovič continued, adding that Krajčí told him he was wrong and that the “other package” contains remuneration for hygienists.

19. Aug 2020 at 11:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff