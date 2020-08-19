Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Prime minister in conflict with doctors. They ask for public apology

PM Igor Matovič first did not want to reward doctors for their work during the pandemic. He then changed his mind.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme - Tomáš Benedikovič)

Following an announcement that all first-line workers should receive a bonus for risking their lives during the coronavirus pandemic on August 14, PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said on August 17 that bonuses should not be given to doctors. He stressed that the bonuses should go only to nurses, soldiers, police officers, firefighters, and employers of nursing homes.

After a wave of criticism, he changed his statement a day later.

First-line workers should receive €50 million Read more 

Matovič lives in a world different from the one where we, medical workers, doctors and patients live, said President of Slovak Medical Chamber (SLK), Marian Kollár.

Moreover, doctors became even more angry after the prime minister said that they earn enough to receive no bonus.

They are now asking Matovič for a public apology, the Sme daily reported.

Health minister had to explain

Matovič explained on Facebook that he changed his mind after discussing the situation with Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO).

“I originally thought that medical workers except for nurses are in a different package,” Matovič continued, adding that Krajčí told him he was wrong and that the “other package” contains remuneration for hygienists.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Aug 2020 at 11:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

The Education Ministry is "ready for the new school year"

Slovak schools will follow a new warning system.

The Education Ministry presents new anti-coronavirus guidelines for schools ahead of a new school year on August 18, 2020.

News digest: Coronavirus claims two more victims

Read an overview of news from Slovakia for Tuesday, August 18.

Illustrative stock photo

He supported the protesters. The Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia now steps down

He considers his resignation a logical step.

Igor Alexandrovich Leshchenya

A busy day for firefighters. Heavy rains caused problems in western Slovakia

The situation was particularly bad in Senec.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)