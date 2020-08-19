News digest: Seven people reportedly infected at the Foreigners’ Police department

This is the overview of news from Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Here is your August 19, 2020 overview of news from Slovakia.

Surge in the number of positive cases

The August 18 testing uncovered 100 new coronavirus-positive cases in Slovakia, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,022.

A significant portion of those that tested positive work for a company whose branches fall under the regional Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) offices in Bratislava, Trnava and Galanta. More than 30 staff members have tested positive so far, most of whom are seasonal workers coming from abroad.

In this respect, both ÚVZ and Krajčí called on companies to update their crisis plans and observe the basic anti-epidemic measures.

Other coronavirus-related news

Seven people were infected at the Foreigners’ Police department in Dunajská Streda . Five police officers and two civilian employees will remain in isolation until the end of next week. The department will re-open on Friday (August 21) and should operate in an emergency regime while observing strict hygienic measures. (TVnoviny.sk)

. Five police officers and two civilian employees will remain in isolation until the end of next week. (August 21) and should operate in an emergency regime while observing strict hygienic measures. (TVnoviny.sk) The Faroe Islands do not want the Slovak football club Slovan Bratislava to play its UEFA Champions League match at their stadium. The match scheduled for today was postponed to Friday, while several players from Slovakia are on their way to the place. One of the Slovak team’s physiotherapists tested positive for the coronavirus after landing.

Doctors want Matovič to apologise

After PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) first excluded doctors from the group of first-line workers who were to receive bonuses for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, he later changed his mind.

However, his statements have outraged several representatives of doctors in Slovakia, who are now asking for a public apology.

In other news

Two landmarks of Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava Castle and the Presidential Palace, were illuminated in white and red on August 18 in support of the people protesting in Belarus against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

A group comprised of no more than four US soldiers will be part of the troops in Martin from October 1 . In Slovakia, they will collaborate with the training in civil-military cooperation and psychological operations.

. In Slovakia, they will collaborate with the training in civil-military cooperation and psychological operations. Two new nature reserves will be created in mid-September in eastern Slovakia : Rydošová (on 88 hectares) and Vihorlatský Prales (on 2,160 hectares). The proposal was approved by the cabinet at its August 19 session.

: Rydošová (on 88 hectares) and Vihorlatský Prales (on 2,160 hectares). The proposal was approved by the cabinet at its August 19 session. The loss in taxes and payroll levies will amount to €2.7 billion , or 3.14 percent of GDP , compared with the original budget plans for this year, according to the Council for Budget Responsibility.

, or , compared with the original budget plans for this year, according to the Council for Budget Responsibility. Altogether 8,262 new passenger vehicles were registered in Slovakia in July, which is 12.5 percent less than a year ago. Still, it is an improvement from previous statistics which saw the annual drop in the number of new registrations at 20 percent in June and 58 percent in May. The number of newly registered utility vehicles fell by nearly one-quarter year-on-year. (ZAP)

