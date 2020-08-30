Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Wooden painted crosses for the deceased. High Tatras hide symbolic cemetery

It is located near a popular spot.

(Source: TASR)

The High Tatras’ symbolic cemetery, located near Popradské Pleso, has for 80 years been a place where victims of these mountains and, uniquely, those of other mountains around the world, are commemorated.

Our detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

The site is decorated with 50 Detva carved wooden crosses and can be found in a grove under Ostrva peak close to the lake. The Tatra national park takes care of it.

In summer and at All Souls’ Day, reverential events take place.

30. Aug 2020 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

