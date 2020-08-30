Wooden painted crosses for the deceased. High Tatras hide symbolic cemetery

It is located near a popular spot.

The High Tatras’ symbolic cemetery, located near Popradské Pleso, has for 80 years been a place where victims of these mountains and, uniquely, those of other mountains around the world, are commemorated.

The site is decorated with 50 Detva carved wooden crosses and can be found in a grove under Ostrva peak close to the lake. The Tatra national park takes care of it.

In summer and at All Souls’ Day, reverential events take place.

