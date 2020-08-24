Christian Democrats elected new leaders

The party claims it wants to offer solutions mostly to Christians and conservatives.

Milan Majerský, who already serves as the governor of Prešov Region, will be at the helm of the non-parliamentary Christian Democratic Movement (KDH).

He was elected in a secret ballot, winning the support of 287 delegates at the August 28 congress in Ružomberok (Žilina Region). He was the only candidate for the post.

Majerský will replace Alojz Hlina, who had been at the helm since June 2016 but resigned after KDH failed to make it to the parliament in the February general election.

Related article Andrej Kiska's successor elected Read more

“KDH wants to be a credible political party that will offer its solutions mostly to Christians, to conservatives, but not only them,” Majerský said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “We want to be here for every person living in Slovakia.”

He wants KDH to be the party of experts and prepare it for the upcoming elections.

The delegates also elected new deputy chairs and new members of the KDH leadership.

24. Aug 2020 at 11:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff