Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Christian Democrats elected new leaders

The party claims it wants to offer solutions mostly to Christians and conservatives.

New KDH chair Milan MajerskýNew KDH chair Milan Majerský (Source: TASR)

Milan Majerský, who already serves as the governor of Prešov Region, will be at the helm of the non-parliamentary Christian Democratic Movement (KDH).

He was elected in a secret ballot, winning the support of 287 delegates at the August 28 congress in Ružomberok (Žilina Region). He was the only candidate for the post.

Majerský will replace Alojz Hlina, who had been at the helm since June 2016 but resigned after KDH failed to make it to the parliament in the February general election.

Related articleAndrej Kiska's successor elected Read more 

“KDH wants to be a credible political party that will offer its solutions mostly to Christians, to conservatives, but not only them,” Majerský said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “We want to be here for every person living in Slovakia.”

He wants KDH to be the party of experts and prepare it for the upcoming elections.

The delegates also elected new deputy chairs and new members of the KDH leadership.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Aug 2020 at 11:02  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Strana KDH

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: No community spread so far, hygienists say

Check out the overview of news from Slovakia for Monday.

Testing of seniors started in Bratislava Ružinov.

Most people in Slovakia fail to receive more than €1,000 net

The highest average wage goes to top managers and IT specialists.

Municipalities get ready for new waste collections as postponements are binned

Environment Ministry looks to cut household waste, but towns warn of higher costs.

Illustrative stock photo

Exploring Slovakia’s caverns and caves (Spectacular Slovakia - travel guide)

Slovakia is rich in caves, with more than 6,200 that have already been explored.

Belianksa Cave in High Tatras
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)