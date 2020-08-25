Slovak health care among the worst in ranking of 25 countries

Slovak health care was ranked 21 among 25 evaluated countries in the Health for Money Index 2020 ranking conducted by the non-governmental Institute of Economic and Social Studies (INESS).
Iceland is top
The leader of the index is Iceland, followed by Italy, Spain, Poland and Estonia.
Analysts measured a total of 23 indicators, including life expectancy, maternal mortality, the consumption of antibiotics, the number of cancer-related deaths, the number of medical employees and the average length of hospital stays. Slovakia placed 23rd in the absolute ranking.
25. Aug 2020 at 11:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff