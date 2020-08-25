The system works

Our world has not collapsed.

First, a reminder of the key news. The record daily increases in coronavirus infections, confirming a longer-term trend, need to be taken seriously. Just remember how consistent people were at washing their hands and wearing masks in mid-April. Some of that would be quite welcome to return. Perhaps with the exception of buying out toilet paper or soap.

Looking around us, however, we see many hints that our market and social systems have reacted. It took them a few months longer than it should have, and that has cost us human lives. But basically, they have moved in the right direction.

25. Aug 2020 at 11:27 | Ondrej Podstupka