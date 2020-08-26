Foreign Affairs Minister Korčok disproves hoaxes about protests in Belarus

He also opines that sanctions against the country should be introduced as soon as possible.

Protesters in Belarus are not being paid from abroad, NATO is not threatening the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, and the country he leads should not become a colony of the West.

Slovakia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) has been trying to disprove these and other popular hoaxes concerning the recent protests in Belarus that are being spread by conspiracy websites.

“We can’t pretend that we do not see the parallel depiction of the situation in Belarus,” he told the August 26 press conference, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The developments in the country have become a breeding ground for various pieces of disinformation and manipulation of the public opinion on the motive, course and potential impacts of the protests on civic society, he added.

Explaining the hoaxes

26. Aug 2020 at 17:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff